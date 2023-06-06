Entertainment

Drew Barrymore condemns tabloid's fabricated story about wishing mother's death

Drew Barrymore calls out tabloid for 'twisting' her statement

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore has captured headlines again while discussing her unconventional upbringing and troubled relationship with her mother, actor Jaid Barrymore. In a recent interview with Vulture, Barrymore was quoted as saying that "she couldn't wait for her mother to die." However, on Monday, the 48-year-old actor took to Instagram to express her frustration with tabloids for "twisting" her words. Here's what happened.

Born in 1975 to actors Jaid and John Barrymore; the actor has candidly discussed her complex relationship with her mother time and again.

She has shared how Jaid exposed her to parties from a tender age, dated her boyfriends, and provided her with an unstable childhood.

During her teenage years, Barrymore struggled with drug abuse, which led her mother to send her to rehab.

What exactly did Barrymore say that erupted into a controversy?

In the aforementioned interview with Vulture, Barrymore talked extensively about her troubled relationship with her mother. Barrymore said that she doesn't have the "luxury" of moving on compared to people whose parents have already died. "I cannot wait. I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner so I can grow," Barrymore told the outlet.

'But I've to grow in spite of her being here…'

"I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy," stated Barrymore during the interview while further emphasizing, "But I have to grow in spite of her being on this planet." All while making revelations, Barrymore mentioned that her conflicting feelings about her mother aren't malicious. "I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good," she later mentioned in the interview.

'I've never said that I wished my mother was dead…'

On Monday, Barrymore posted a video on Instagram where she lashed out at tabloids for twisting her words and blamed them for "f--king with my life since I was 13." Barrymore said, "How dare you put those words in my mouth. I've been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship." Further, she added, "I've never said that. I never would."

When Barrymore talked about growing up with an 'absentee' father

In a candid interview with Hello! Magazine, Barrymore reflected on her decision to accept and love her father for who he was without expecting anything from him. "I just understood what an incapable human being he was," Barrymore stated of her late father. During her early teenage years, the actor became estranged from both her parents. Her father passed away from cancer in 2004.