Michael B Jordan's 'Creed III' streaming on OTT now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read

'Creed III' streaming on OTT

Michael B Jordan is one of the most known faces in Hollywood. The actor made his directorial debut with Creed III which was released in March. The film received a decent response from the viewers and is now set for OTT release. The American sports drama is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video store and is available on rent for Rs. 149.

Cast, crew, and story of the film

The film stars Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and Spence Moore II, among others. The screenplay is penned by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. The story revolves around a retired boxer who faces his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy. The project is cranked by Kramer Morgenthau and is bankrolled by Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler. It was a huge box office success.

