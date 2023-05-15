Entertainment

Remembering James Mason: Brooding British actor who conquered Hollywood

Iconic British actor James Mason's birth anniversary is on Monday

James Mason, born in 1909 in the United Kingdom, was a dashing star of countless timeless classic films in British cinema and Hollywood alike. Despite his passing in 1984, he remains one of the most unforgettable, iconic faces in the history of cinema, having been considered a top box-office attraction. On his birth anniversary on Monday, we gather his glittering array of amazing films.

'Odd Man Out' (1947)

Odd Man Out holds the distinction of being the first movie to win the Outstanding British Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in 1949—when the ceremony was first held. The film skyrocketed Mason's career to the next level—thanks to his incredible performance. Mason barely spoke in this film, but regardless, it became one of his career's best performances.

'A Star is Born' (1954)

This 1954 gem is largely considered one of the initial films to showcase the downside of being in showbiz. Mason plays Norman, a famous alcoholic actor, while Judy Garland portrays Esther—a rising singer hoping to make it big in Hollywood. The film received six Oscar nominations, including Mason's first for Best Actor, but he ended up losing out to Marlon Brando (On the Waterfront).

'North by Northwest' (1959)

Legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest featured Cary Grant in the lead role of an advertising executive who is mistaken for a government agent. While Grant delivers a remarkable performance, it is Mason's portrayal of the sinister spy that steals the show. The film follows their thrilling chase in a masterful display of Hitchcock's directorial genius, which continues to captivate audiences even today.

'Lolita' (1962)

Based on the eponymous controversial novel by Vladimir Nabokov, Lolita is undeniably one of Mason's best movies of all time. Helmed by Stanley Kubrick, the film encircles around a middle-aged professor named Humbert (Mason) who becomes obsessed with his 14-year-old stepdaughter, Lolita (played by Sue Lyon). The film faced numerous challenges, but Mason's complex role earned him praise from critics.

'The Verdict' (1982)

This list is incomplete without the 1982 film The Verdict, a legal drama that featured Mason in a supporting role. The actor took up the role of an attorney opposite Paul Newman—an alcoholic lawyer. It was one of his last films to be released before his death in 1984. Mason's excellent performance earned him his third and final Oscar nomination.