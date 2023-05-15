Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: How some small-budget movies become critical, commercial sensations

May 15, 2023

No big-budget, no big stars, so how do movies make it big?

What does a film require in order to prove its merit? Mainstream stars, a jaw-dropping budget, and a large backdrop that screams grandeur? Possibly yes, but not always! Time and again, several films have proved that eventually, everything boils down to the film's story, and the rest of the factors sometimes cease to be just as important. How do small-budget films achieve this?

Films' rootedness helps massively in drawing viewers

Films like Kantara and Karthikeya 2 have been admired due to their authenticity and rootedness. The audience has made its choice clear: they don't always want to see the glitter and glamor of the rich and are just as appreciative of the stories that stem from Indian culture, religion, and traditions. This rootedness also helps increase linguistic/cultural representation and is a step toward inclusion.

Good content translates into organic marketing online

Once a film begins getting good reviews from the audience, it leads to rapid organic marketing through YouTube and other social media platforms. The audience members/YouTubers/channels dedicated to movies talk about what they liked about the project and why it should be watched more widely. This leads to an increase in demand, and resultantly, more shows might also be added in theaters soon after.

Writing will always be film's sole savior!

At the end of the day, cinema is all about storytelling, and more than seeing popular faces on screen, the audience cares more about enjoying the story unfurling in front of them. For instance, the Malayalam film 2018 is being lauded for throwing light on the Kerala floods that ravaged the state in 2018. Kantara, similarly, was appreciated for being steeped in Kannada traditions.

Positive word-of-mouth? Movie is in safe hands

A film can soar high through word of mouth in ways that even a full-fledged marketing campaign cannot ensure. Examples of this would be The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files, which, despite their controversial subject matter, raged like wildfire and invited the audience to the theaters. The fact that these films were made tax-free in some of the states also helped their cause.