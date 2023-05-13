Entertainment

How 'The Kerala Story' became box office sensation, defying critics

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 13, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Despite criticism, controversy, and negative reviews, Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story has become a surprise success at the box office since its release on May 5. The film, starring Adah Sharma, has now entered its second week and shows no signs of slowing down. As it inches closer to Rs. 100cr mark, let's take a look at the factors that contributed to its success.

TKS has been criticized by many opposition leaders, who called out the film as an attempt to destroy religious harmony.

But it gained support from leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—including Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who praised the film at a recent political rally.

Meanwhile, as against the estimated budget of Rs. 30cr, TKS made a whopping Rs. 94cr in eight days.

Controversy

Ahead of its release, TKS faced controversy when its teaser claimed to depict the true story of 32,000 missing women from Kerala who joined a terrorist outfit—ISIS. As the release date approached, TKS faced legal challenges, but the Kerala High Court refused to stay the release. The makers, upon facing mounting criticism, changed the description to the "story of three young girls from Kerala."

Nationalist sentiments

Films that strike a chord with audiences' sense of national pride perform well at the box office. TKS and The Kashmir Files are prime examples, but they are not the only ones. In recent years, movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Raazi (2018), and Kesari (2019) have garnered success, with the former grossing over Rs. 360cr and the others making around Rs. 200cr.

Word-of-mouth publicity

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, TKS's success can be attributed to the power of word-of-mouth publicity fueled by the buzz on social media platforms. The film sparked online debates, with some viewers calling it "thought-provoking," while others criticized it for having "provocative scenes." Nonetheless, the film managed to grab the attention of the audience, which helped it sustain its box office collection.

Change in audience taste

Indian audiences' taste in films has undergone a significant change; it is evident by the success of films like TKS, which aren't led by A-listers or backed by big banners. In contrast, several star-studded movies (Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee) failed to make an impact. This highlights that viewers are more inclined toward cinema that resonates with them at a deeper level.