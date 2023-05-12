Entertainment

Box office: 'The Kerala Story' is on auto-pilot mode

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 10:41 am 1 min read

The Kerala Story has been a sensation in Bollywood. The controversial film has divided the house among netizens. This became a boon in disguise for the film as it gave the much-needed buzz. It has been quite steady at the box office and has been raking in huge numbers and as per trends, it will earn more. However, it received mixed reviews from critics.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs. 12 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 80.86 crore. At this rate, the film will cross the Rs. 100 crore mark by this weekend. The movie is headlined by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

