YRF spends Rs. 35cr on SRK-Salman sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 12:28 pm 1 min read

YRF Spy Universe is the hottest intellectual property in Bollywood right now. From heavyweight actors to mounting big set scenes, Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned. After the smashing Salman Khan cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, fans are anticipating King Khan's glimpse in Bhaijaan's upcoming Tiger 3. As per a new report, Chopra is spending a humongous amount for the action-filled sequence.

The sequence to go on floors from May 8

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "He [Chopra] is going all out to do a big-scale adrenaline-pumping action sequence by shelling out Rs. 35 crore to present the two megastars in the most glorious possible action sequence." The duo will start shooting the sequence on May 8. Tiger 3 is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2023.

More about 'Tiger 3'

The third installment is directed by the adept Maneesh Sharma and stars Katrina Kaif, too. Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the antagonist in this film. This marks the fifth film of the spy universe. Tiger 3 will end with teasing the premise of War 2 which is set to be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It will star Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.