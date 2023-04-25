Entertainment

Who is Chrisann Pereira, Bollywood actor arrested in drugs case

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 25, 2023, 07:05 pm 3 min read

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira arrested in drugs case, is lodged in jail in UAE

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira, who appeared in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House was arrested in UAE on April 17. In an interesting turn of events, on Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two people on charges of framing the actor in connection with the drug-smuggling case, for which Pereira is lodged in a jail in Sharjah, UAE. Here's a breakdown of events.

Actor was allegedly framed for this reason

The two perpetrators, Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bhobhate, who have been arrested by police for planting the drugs on the actor, apparently wanted revenge on Pereira over a dog, reportedly. A preliminary investigation by police revealed that accused Paul's sister had a fight with the actor's mother Premila Pereira over a dog. Earlier, Pereira's mother had a fight with Paul, too, over the dog.

What exactly happened?

As per an India Today report, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Paul visited his sister, who resides in the same building as Pereira's mother. During the visit, the actor's mother's dog attacked him and to save himself, he picked up a chair and hit back at the canine. Seeing this, the mother allegedly insulted Paul. This incident led him to take revenge.

How did the accused plant drugs on the actor?

Ever since the fight happened, the accused allegedly made a drug mule over the issue, suspected police. Per reports, Paul approached the actor through another accuser Bhobhate, who pretended to be a talent consultant and told her about an audition for a web series in UAE. Bhobhate allegedly also asked Pereira to carry a trophy in which he had hidden the contraband, police revealed.

They have been accused of framing a DJ too: Reports

This is not the first time that the accused have planted such a dramatic plan on somebody, but earlier, they have been accused of framing DJ Clayton Rodriguez, almost in a similar fashion. Instead of a trophy, in this case, the accused gave him a cake in which drugs were hidden. Currently, the two men have been sent to police custody till May 2.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about Pereira

The 27-year-old actor has appeared on big screens mostly in supporting roles. Apart from her stints in movies like Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 (2020) and Nikkhil Advani's Batla House (2019), the actor has been an active part of theater, performing in plays like Three Women, Drumroll, and Sundays with Chitra. The actor was also part of a web series titled Thinkistan (2019).