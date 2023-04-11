Entertainment

Bella Ramsey to star in BBC's 'Time' Season 2

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 11, 2023, 04:52 pm 1 min read

Bella Ramsey's performance was loved by many in The Last of Us and now the actor will feature in the upcoming second season of BBC prison drama Time. Reportedly, the second season will focus on a women's prison and Ramsey will enter the world of Orla and Abi. Fans are quite excited about this development and are rooting for the actor.

Cast and plot of the series

The cast includes Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance, and Siobhan Finneran. The show is created by Jimmy McGovern and this new season will revolve around the happenings of the prison. Apart from violent threats, the drama will explore a sense of community and shared understanding. As per Deadline, 19-year-old Ramsey expressed her happiness to be a part of this project.

