Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens's travel documentary to go on floors this March

Vanessa Hudgens's travel documentary to go on floors this March

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 05:42 pm 1 min read

Vanessa Hudgens announced her upcoming travel documentary

Asian American actor Vanessa Hudgens, who rose to fame with Disney's High School Musical series, is all set to star in a travel documentary which explores her family's Asian heritage. The shoot will take place in her motherland, the Philippines. The project is yet to be titled and is helmed by Paul Soriano. Shooting commences this month—March 2023.

Hudgens's take on the upcoming documentary

Soriano serves as the producer too. As of now, distribution and streaming details are not disclosed. The documentary will explore Hudgens's relationship with her mother Gina and sister Stella. Gina moved to the US at the age of 25. While announcing the documentary, Hudgens said, "I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world."

Twitter Post

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens is visiting Philippines, her mom's birth country, for the first time to do a travel docu about her Filipino heritage, as per US media Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Wednesday (PH time). | @Natspeaking pic.twitter.com/1jR0NLYFJP — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) March 22, 2023