Oscars 2023: Breaking decades-old tradition with 'champagne-color' red carpet

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 11, 2023, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Academy Awards 2023: The red carpet won't be red this year!

The Oscars red carpet won't be red this year! Yes, you heard that right! Breaking decades-old tradition, the 95th Academy Awards will not have a red carpet but rather a "champagne-colored" carpet. Ahead of the biggest and most prestigious award ceremony, the Academy unveiled a brand-new carpet leading into Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, which officially broke the 62-year-old tradition of the bright red rug.

Why does this story matter?

The red carpet is synonymous with glamor, and undoubtedly, the award ceremonies are incomplete without it.

Notably, the Oscars red carpet officially debuted on April 17, 1961, at the 33rd Academy Awards ceremony, which was hosted by the actor-comedian Bob Hope.

It is interesting to note that the red carpet wasn't seen by viewers until 1966 when the Oscars were first broadcast in color.

Organizers wanted carpet color to be light, soothing

The champagne carpet, which was rolled out on Thursday, is a 50,000-square-foot rug. Reportedly, the Academy wanted the carpet to be mellow, "like a beach at sunset." The priority of the production team was to pick a light, soothing color which would not clash with the orange-hued tent that would be erected over the carpet to protect attendees from the sun and possible rain.

Change in color prompted by last year's slagpage?

This year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, at the carpet unveiling on Thursday, reportedly quipped the color change had been prompted by Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage at last year's Academy Awards. Further, he said, "I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows just how confident we are that no blood will be shed."

Meanwhile, let's decode if red carpet is really red

For 20 years, Event Carpet Pros has been manufacturing the red carpet for the Oscars. It is not simply a long red piece of rug, but instead, it is specially dyed with different colors so that it comes across as a vibrant red for the viewers watching the ceremony on television. Furthermore, the carpet is sealed so it can withstand scores of stiletto heels.

