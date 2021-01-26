I Robot had raised great expectations about a movie that dealt with how machines, designed for war, would exercise emotional intelligence if need be. The promos of Outside The Wire threw in everything instantly likable of I Robot—the technology, the heightened fighting abilities and flawless precision, and even Will Smith (we are talking Anthony Mackie here, as that is what the film sells).

The protagonist It's all Harp's fault for disobeying the command

The initial storyline takes you in. There is this overconfident drone pilot named Harp, played by Damson Idris, who hovers around his target of a war zone with injured US soldiers, his own countrymen while stuffing popcorn in his mouth. His confidence ruins everything, as he makes a rather difficult choice of disobeying a superior's command of holding fire. His missile kills two soldiers.

Military feels Under Leo, played by Mackie, Harp is done for good

Failing to convince officers that he decided to save 38 soldiers on the ground by firing at the launcher for the greater good, Harp is given a deployment drive to work on the ground in a base under Mackie's Captain Leo, who isn't like others. Mackie appears all analytical, flashing his android circuits with a cheesy dialogue about accepting his biotech existence, commanding for acceptance.

Analysis Android made fun of: Harp has no regard for Captain

Harp continues to exhibit his woke indifference, something so artificial that it makes you think that director Mikael Håfström is desperate to squeeze some bromance within the two. But we must believe that Mackie's irritating mustache is part of a design that shows compassion towards even the enemy, thus making mediation easier. Don't troll me yet, as the fight sequences really make it worthwhile.

The location Where do they go 'outside the wire'?

Let's understand what the title focuses on. It's a territory outside US jurisdiction in an area where the US army is (as always) being deployed to maintain peace between an emerging terrorist and Ukrainians torn in the strife, hoping to survive. It's where Harp learns to use the gun, gets scared by rival Russian gumps (combat robots of known technology), and distrusts Leo.

Worst baddie ever What was that terrorist even doing!

There are nukes involved, Russian terrorists informed, and the one on the hit list named Victor Koval just dishes out THAT accent we all know, before being killed like a moron. However, Håfström has done one good job of giving enough one-on-one Russian v/s US Gump fights and impressive stunts by Mackie to bear his smile when Idris gets tired of being played out.

Conclusion This plot is drawn beyond interest; Our verdict: 2.5/5