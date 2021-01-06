Julia Roberts was expected to return on Homecoming, or so her fans thought. However, last year, reports confirmed that she isn't returning to the psychological-thriller TV series. That left her fans wondering about her next project. And now, news has it that Roberts is further exploring the OTT arena. She will now be seen in The Last Thing He Told Me for Apple.

Details Series supervised by Reese Witherspoon-owned company, Hello Sunshine

The series is based on an eponymous novel by Laura Dave, who'll have her husband and screenwriter Josh Singer (of Spotlight and First Man fame) help in the adaptation, while the novel releases in May 2021. Simon & Schuster will be its publishing firm. The Pretty Woman actress was introduced to this novel by Hello Sunshine, a company owned by fellow actress Reese Witherspoon.

Behind camera Singer, Dave are two of the executive producers

Dave and Singer are two of the many executive producers of this series. Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan will also executive produce the series under the Red Om Films banner with Disney's 20th Television. The 53-year-old had started her OTT stint with Prime Video's Homecoming in 2018. Though she isn't reprising her role in Season 2, she would remain its executive producer.

Teaser The story is about a woman and her stepdaughter

The upcoming novel is based on the relationship that develops between a woman and her stepdaughter. The website of the publisher labels the novel as a suspense thriller having breakneck pacing. It all starts when Hannah Hall finds a note from her missing husband with the message: Protect her. Hall, played by Roberts, is set out to unravel the truth behind the disappearance.

Fact Roberts's last film appearance was 'Ben Is Back' in 2018