Entertainment

'Citadel' first-look out: Times Priyanka Chopra nailed action sequences

'Citadel' first-look out: Times Priyanka Chopra nailed action sequences

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 28, 2023, 11:44 am 2 min read

Action-thriller 'Citadel's' first look was unveiled on Monday

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has transcended the boundaries of acting and established herself in the West, will be seen next in the Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran's spy thriller series Citadel. On Monday, the first look of the highly-anticipated series was unveiled. As we prepare to witness Chopra pulling off some big stunts in Citadel, here's a look at her best action flicks.

But first, check out Chopra's first look from 'Citadel'

Instagram post A post shared by priyankachopra on February 28, 2023 at 10:13 am IST

'Quantico'

Undoubtedly, Chopra is unmatched when it comes to shooting dynamic action sequences. Her acting skills immediately made a lasting impression around the world even as she ventured into unknown territory. Joshua Safran's Quantico, which aired from 2015 to 2018, was Chopra's first American TV series. In the role of Alex Parrish, Chopra performed intense action sequences, even sometimes without body doubles, wowing audiences worldwide.

'Don 2'

The high-octane action drama Don 2 was the second installment in the Don series. It featured an ensemble of Shah Rukh Khan, Chopra, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, and Om Puri. Chopra took up the role of police officer Roma in this film and performed some heavy-duty action sequences. Reportedly, she was trained rigorously for two months before getting into action mode in Don 2.

'Drona'

It is easy to forget the 2008 superhero film directed by Goldie Behl. Although the movie didn't perform well at the box office, it was widely lauded for its extensive special effects. For those unaware, Drona featured Abhishek Bachchan and Chopra in the lead roles. Chopra played the role of Drona's bodyguard and subsequently underwent training in Martial arts to perform her own stunts.

'Mary Kom'

Chopra enthralled the fans with her gritty performance as boxer Mary Kom, in the sports biopic of the same name. From being size zero, the actor built a body of a boxer and underwent a grueling set of routines to fit into Kom's character. From powerful punches to smashing kicks, Chopra performed every set of an action sequence on her own, winning hearts worldwide.