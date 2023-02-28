Entertainment

'RX100' director Ajay Bhupathi's 'Mangalavaaram' announced

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023

Ajay Bhupathi's 'Mangalavaaram' has been announced

Director Ajay Bhupathi announced his next venture Mangalavaaram and it is touted to be released this year. The pan-Indian film looks quite interesting as per the first look poster. Bhupathi will also don the hat of the producer for the very first time. It will be bankrolled by him, Swathi Gunupati, and Suresh Varma M under Mudhra Media Works and A Creative Works.

More details about the upcoming project

Bhupathi is known for pathbreaking films like RX100, hence viewers are expecting a lot from his next directorial. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "'RX 100' DIRECTOR AJAY BHUPATHI TURNS PRODUCER... ANNOUNCES PAN-SOUTH INDIAN FILM... Director #AjayBhupathi - known for pathbreaking and successful #Telugu film #RX100 - announces next film: #Mangalavaaram... Swathi Gunupati, Suresh Varma M and Ajay Bhupathi will produce the film."

‘RX 100’ DIRECTOR AJAY BHUPATHI TURNS PRODUCER… ANNOUNCES PAN-SOUTH INDIAN FILM… Director #AjayBhupathi - known for pathbreaking and successful #Telugu film #RX100 - announces next film: #Mangalavaaram… Swathi Gunupati, Suresh Varma M and Ajay Bhupathi will produce the film. pic.twitter.com/PzQopnD8LY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2023