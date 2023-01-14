Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda to play cop in Gowtam Tinnanuri's next directorial

Vijay Deverakonda has teamed up with Gowtam Tinnanuri for his next, 'VD 12'

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make a splashing return to the silver screen with his next outing, tentatively titled VD 12. It will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, best known for directing the acclaimed Telugu film Jersey. The makers announced the project on Friday (January 13), though the rest of the details about the film are still hard to come by.

Deverakonda shot to nationwide acclaim after his breakout role in Arjun Reddy, where he played an alcoholic doctor.

Last year in August, he headlined Dharma Productions' Liger, which was also supposed to be his grand entry into the pan-India realm.

However, contrary to plans, Liger met with a disastrous response both critically and commercially.

Deverakonda, thus, is seeking success through VD 12 now.

The Arjun Reddy actor took to social media on Friday evening to share the news. He wrote, "The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12." He also shared a poster where we can see the silhouette of a policeman, while this quote stands out, "Don't know where I belong to tell you whom I betrayed."

The film will be backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. Director Tinnanuri has also written the film's script. As per reports, the makers are looking for a leading South Indian or Hindi actor for the female lead. The action entertainer is yet to go on floors.

Deverakonda will be next seen in Kushi co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Shiva Nirvana directorial will reportedly be based on Mani Ratnam's 1992 Tamil romantic drama Roja. Kushi will co-star Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others, in important roles. A few months ago, he was also in the news for reportedly being approached for Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev.