Megan Fox returns to Instagram; denies MGK cheated on her

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 01:48 pm 1 min read

Megan Fox has returned to Instagram

Fans were speculating about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's breakup after Fox deactivated her Instagram handle. Now, she has broken her silence and is back on Instagram. Fox shared a post confirming there was no third-party involvement in their relationship. It was alleged that Kelly got involved with guitarist Sophie Lloyd but her agency has snubbed those rumors, too.

What fueled all breakup rumors?

Though Kelly has not made any official statement, Fox once shared a cryptic video of burning letters and added Beyonce's lyrics: "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath." Fox and Kelly were dating for more than two years and fans were quite happy for them. They started dating while filming the 2020 crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

