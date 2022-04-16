Entertainment

'Good Mourning': Machine Gun Kelly-Mod Sun's film releases in May

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 16, 2022, 11:39 pm 2 min read

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly releases the poster for his upcoming film 'Good Mourning' with musician Mod Sun.

American rapper-singer Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, and musician Mod Sun are set to make their feature directorial debut with Good Mourning soon. They have roped in a star-studded cast for their upcoming flick that is slated to release on the big screens on May 20. Good Mourning will also be released on video on demand (VOD) the same day.

Plot Kelly will be seen in an existential crisis

The film revolves around movie star London Ransom (Kelly) who wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. He gets a break-up text on the day he has a crucial meeting scheduled. "London's day keeps going downhill until...he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture," the synopsis reads.

Poster The poster for 'Good Mourning' shows a star-studded cast

Kelly also recently released the poster for Good Mourning on social media. Moreover, he announced that the trailer for the film will be released on April 20. Kelly also shared some behind-the-scenes content online. This included a selfie of him wearing a t-shirt with the film's title printed on it and a video of him along with Sun, playing with a huge cannabis joint.

Twitter Post Check out Kelly's tweet here

Cast Film will feature Kelly's fiancée Megan Fox too

Good Mourning is produced by Cedar Park Studios, while Open Road Films will distribute it. The upcoming comedy film will also have a cameo appearance by Kelly's fiancée, actor Megan Fox. It will star Becky G, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa, GaTa, Boo Johnson, and Jenna Boyd as well. Actor Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) will make a special appearance, too.

Information Kelly and Davidson team up for the third time

Good Mourning will be the third movie featuring Kelly this year. He has already starred in the music drama Taurus and had a cameo in the film Jackass Forever. This will also be the third time that Kelly is partnering with Davidson after Big Time Adolescence and The King Of Staten Island. Good Mourning also marks Kelly, Davidson, and Fox's first film project together.