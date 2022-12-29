Lifestyle

5 things emotionally intelligent parents do differently

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 29, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Emotional intelligence is an important trait to inculcate in your children as it lays the foundation for how they will turn out growing up. Emotionally intelligent parents demonstrate rather than tell. Children learn more from watching what their parents do than from listening to what they have to say. Here are five things emotionally intelligent parents do differently.

They take care of themselves

Emotionally intelligent parents are compassionate toward themselves. They invest resources in practicing self-care. They understand that taking care of their well-being will make them more patient, joyful, and energetic. These parents know when they need help and have the courage to ask for it. They acknowledge it when they make mistakes and take steps immediately to course-correct and prioritize themselves.

They have a healthy close relationship with their child

Parents are the most important people children have in their lives. They grow up learning from them. Emotionally intelligent parents create emotional warmth within the relationship with their children. This ensures a safe space for their child to share their struggles. Having a close relationship doesn't amount to diluting boundaries with them, but rather cultivating an emotionally healthy relationship over anything else.

They demonstrate positive ways to handle negative emotions

Inculcating healthy and positive ways to handle negative emotions in children requires immense maturity and grit. They understand the value of processing their own emotions and demonstrate the same for their children to learn. Positive ways to deal with negative emotions could include communicating healthily, hugging a close person, exercising, taking a good night's sleep, and journaling among others.

They focus on the heart of the problem

There are times when children often have emotional outbursts and may even take it out on their parents. Instead of scolding or punishing their children, emotionally intelligent parents try to understand the heart of the matter. Rather than nitpicking every tiny behavior, they try to talk it out with their children. This helps develop the right focus and maturity in children.

They instill values in their children

Values and principles are something that the whole of humanity lives by. In their absence, society will face the risk of crumbling. Emotionally healthy people work on identifying their own values and demonstrating them to their children, rather than just talking big about them. They model the values they uphold, by discussing why they make certain decisions based on their values.