Lifestyle

Parents Day 2022: Things you should thank your parents for

Parents Day 2022: Things you should thank your parents for

Written by Sneha Das Jun 01, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

Show some love and respect to your parents this Global Parents Day.

Observed on June 1 every year, Global Parents Day is celebrated to honor parents worldwide and respect their selfless commitment to children throughout their life. In the United States, the day was established in 1994 under President Bill Clinton. In 2012, the United Nations proclaimed June 1 as "Global Parents Day." This year's theme for Parents Day is--Appreciate all parents throughout the world.

#1 For giving you a happy childhood

Problems are a part and parcel of life. But most parents make it a point to not let that show in front of their kids. Most of us had a happy and carefree childhood despite all the troubles. Several children have to take on household responsibilities from a young age. But if your parents let you be a child, thank them now.

#2 Paying attention to you

Children crave attention during their growing years and as parents, if you are too busy with your life and fail to give them proper time, then the kids might face depression and loneliness. Some kids even turn to bad company. But if you had parents who paid attention to you and balanced everything well, even when you were super annoying, then thank them.

#3 Supporting you always

If you have parents who listen to you, guide you, and support you in every life decision, then you are lucky my friend! Families form the ideal support team when life gets harsh on you and you seem to break down. No matter how big and outrageous the dreams were, if your parents stayed by your side through every step, be grateful to them.

#4 Life lessons they taught you

Even if you never noticed, your parents passed on some valuable life lesson to you--either directly or indirectly. When you are faced with situations, these lessons come to your rescue, and that is when you truly realize their importance. Your parents teach you to be grounded and humble. You probably still turn to them for their advice. Thank them for this gift!

#5 Making you feel safe and loving you unconditionally

Parents are the true epitome of unconditional love. They loved you when you were little, and they will love you when you are old. Your parents make you feel safe and secure during your growing years. Show them gratitude for being there for you at all times, who you can turn to when you need empathy or simply some support.