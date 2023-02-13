Entertainment

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds have welcomed fourth child, suggests cryptic post

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023, 10:06 am 1 min read

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are now parents for the fourth time! On Sunday, Lively took to Instagram to post photos with husband Reynolds and mother-in-law, giving a sneak peek of their Super Bowl celebrations. In the photo, she didn't have a baby bump. She also captioned, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy" making fans speculate whether they had already welcomed the new member.

Fans' excitement and other trivia

Fans naturally got excited and are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the couple. A user wrote, "Throwing the internet in a frenzy." The couple already has three daughters—James (8), Inez (6), and Betty (3). Earlier, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Deadpool actor had shared his daughters' excitement for their upcoming sibling. The couple got married in 2012.

