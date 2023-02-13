Entertainment

Happy birthday, Rashami Desai: Projects that catapulted actor's stardom

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 13, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Rashami Desai is celebrating her 37th birthday today. Happy birthday!

Rashami Desai needs no introduction. From enjoying humungous popularity on Hindi television due to her daily soaps to becoming one of the most sought-after contestants in Bigg Boss to dropping jaws through her dance moves, she has done it all! A classically trained dancer, Desai is the ideal example of a self-made artist. On her 37th birthday, we look back at her dreamy journey.

'Uttaran'

The first thing that comes to one's mind while talking about Desai is, of course, her long-running daily soap opera Uttaran on Colors TV. It co-starred an ensemble cast of Tina Datta, Nandish Sandhu, Rohit Khurana, and Ayub Khan, among others. Desai played the multilayered character of Tapasya Thakur, a rich spoilt brat who gradually undergoes transformation due to her circumstances and family's influence.

Desai featured in multiple reality shows one after other

Instead of closeting herself to only serials, Desai has stepped out of her comfort zone numerous times and proved that her limitless talent cannot be restricted in a box. She has been a participant in some of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, such as Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Nach Baliye 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

'Bigg Boss'

Bigg Boss 13 is widely regarded as the best Bigg Boss season so far, and that's saying something considering the show has churned out 16 seasons so far! What viewers loved the most about Desai's stint was her towering confidence, her perseverance, and her ability to wear her heart on her sleeve. Also, how can we forget her love-hate relationship with Sidharth Shukla?

Desai also featured in multiple music videos

If you think comedy, dancing, and acting is all Desai could do, think again! Desai also has multiple music videos to her credit, and per reports, has been a part of 11 such videos so far. The most popular ones are Teri Ek Hassi (sung by Jubin Nautiyal), Zindagi Khafa Khafa (crooned by Rahul Vaidya), among Parwah (sung by Neha Bhasin), among several others.