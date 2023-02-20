Entertainment

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma engaged; see photos

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma engaged; see photos

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 01:38 pm 1 min read

Rebel Wilson is now engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Actor Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to announce her engagement with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. She posted two photos flaunting the ring as the couple donned pink and white striped sweaters. Agruma is a fashion and jewelry designer and is the founder of the athleisure brand Lemon Ve Limon. They made a public announcement of their relationship back in June 2022.

Fans showered love on the couple

Wilson captioned the post, "We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Fans congratulated the couple and showered their love in the comments section of the post. In November 2022, Wilson gave birth to her daughter Royce Lillian via surrogacy.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by rebelwilson on February 20, 2023 at 1:24 pm IST