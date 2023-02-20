Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's domestic help alleges shocking accusations against actor

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 20, 2023, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's domestic help has accused him of abandoning her in Dubai sans any food or money

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's woes may not be ending anytime soon. While he continues to be engaged in a public spat with his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, over claims of abuse and property disputes, now, his domestic help has leveled similar allegations about being abandoned in Dubai sans any food or money. A video encapsulating her nightmarish ordeal also surfaced online. Trigger warning: mention of abuse.

Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer Rizwan broke news on Twitter

The domestic help's chilling allegations were reportedly first brought to light by Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee. He uploaded a clip on Twitter where the Gangs of Wasseypur actor's alleged house help, Sapna Robin Masih, can be seen complaining about "being alone in Dubai with nothing to eat." Siddiquee also tagged multiple authorities in Dubai, asking them to help the woman out of "solitary confinement."

Masih reportedly hired as caretaker for actor's kids

Siddiquee also uploaded a statement that captured the chronology of events. As per the statement, Masih was employed by the Kick actor in November 2022 and since then, has been paid only for the first month. While she was reportedly hired as a caretaker for the actor's minor children, the official documents allegedly showed her as a "sales manager in an unknown company."

The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry@MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA pic.twitter.com/EyQ8DiHPG2 — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023

Actor allegedly arranged for Masih's return to India

Once the matter caught traction, several netizens tagged Siddiqui asking whether there was any truth to the allegations. Subsequently, in a follow-up tweet on Sunday evening, Siddiquee updated, "News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of [Siddiqui]. However, she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi."

News has come in that her ticket to return to India is being arranged by team members of @Nawazuddin_S However she is still to get her unpaid dues & some money for food & taxi https://t.co/k5HqNakHhr pic.twitter.com/rsawyWTkHJ — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, actor is battling another fight with wife

Masih's case is not the only one keeping Siddiqui up at night. Earlier this month, Aaliya Siddiqui alleged that she "was not being given food, bed, bathroom by Siddiqui's family." The blame game escalated when Siddiqui's lawyer claimed that Aaliya hasn't divorced her first husband, Vinod Bhargav, despite her marriage to Siddiqui. The couple had gotten hitched in 2009 and have two children together.