Karan Johar played cupid for Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are known for their mushy posts on social media. The couple was dating for some time before getting married in 2018. The cute couple is now the parents of two amazing kids. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the couple revealed that Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Dhupia, played cupid for the couple.

How did Johar convince Dhupia about Bedi?

Dhupia opened up about their love story and said that she invited Bedi to her place for a party and was introducing him to others. Initially, Bedi was interested in Dhupia but her move to set him up with others made him disinterested. It was Johar who told Dhupia that Bedi and she can have good chemistry. She thanked Johar for saying that.

Johar is the OG Bollywood matchmaker

Johar is the "Seema Taparia" of Bollywood stars. Johar calls his controversial talk show Koffee with Karan a "manifestation couch." Alia Bhatt spoke about having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor and the duo got married. Katrina Kaif expressed that she would look good with Vicky Kaushal and later they got married. Even Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumors emerged from this same couch.