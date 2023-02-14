Entertainment

'Lagaan' actor, theater personality Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 14, 2023, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Javed Khan Amrohi is no more

Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday. He was 74. Reportedly bedridden for the past year, Khan Amrohi was also suffering from respiratory issues. The actor has worked in Hindi films like Lagaan, Chak De! India, and Andaz Apna Apna. He was also part of several television shows. He's survived by a son and a daughter. Rest in peace, sir!

Both lungs had failed, said reports

Reports suggest the veteran actor was admitted to Surya Nursing Home in Santacruz where he breathed his last. Apparently, both the lungs of Khan Amrohi had failed. At around 7:30pm on Tuesday, the supurd-e-khak ceremony is scheduled to be performed at Oshiwara cemetery, Mumbai. As soon as the news broke out, fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss.

Condolences took over Twitter

Danish Husain, an actor and theater director, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the departed soul. "Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai," read his tweet. Notably, Khan Amrohi was a part of IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) Mumbai, an esteemed theater group based out of Mumbai.

Read Husain's Twitter post here

Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. 💔💐



Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai 🙏🏽#Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/FpV17XMRO8 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) February 14, 2023

Co-star Akhilendra Mishra spoke fondly of the late actor

Speaking to PTI, actor Akhilendra Mishra, who collaborated with Khan Amrohi in Lagaan, said he was suffering for a long time. "He was my senior in the theater. He was an active member of IPTA Mumbai since the 1970s." After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he joined theater and then acted in 150 films and around 12 TV shows.

His last film was 2020's 'Sadak 2'

Perhaps most widely known for playing the barber, Karim in the TV show Nukkad (1986), Khan Amrohi was a star who shone brightly in short but impactful roles. He has worked in films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, and Ishq. His last credited film was 2020's Sadak 2, which starred Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.