Gold‑medal winning Gemini AI model goes live in app

Google has announced the launch of its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Deep Think, in the Gemini app. The announcement was made by Sundar Pichai , CEO of Google. The new model, dubbed Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, recently achieved a gold medal at the International Math Olympiad (IMO) competition held from July 10-20 on Australia's Sunshine Coast. This is the first time an AI system such as Google's Gemini has crossed the gold-medal scoring threshold at IMO for high school students.

Research application Model is available to select mathematicians, academics The Gemini 2.5 Deep Think model has been made available to a select group of mathematicians and academics for early feedback and further enhancement. The model uses parallel thinking techniques, allowing it to generate multiple ideas at once while weighing potential solutions to complex problems simultaneously before arriving at a final answer. This is aimed at integrating creative thinking capabilities into the AI model by exploring different hypotheses and giving it "thinking time."

Performance metrics Model's exceptional performance across various benchmarks The Gemini 2.5 Deep Think model has also performed exceptionally well across different benchmarks such as LiveCodeBench V6, which measures competitive code performance, and humanity's last exam that tests expertise in various domains including science and math. Despite its exceptional capabilities, the current version of this model takes hours to solve complex math problems. However, it is capable of achieving bronze-level performance on the 2025 IMO benchmark based on internal evaluations.