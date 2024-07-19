In short Simplifying... In short Google is reducing the presence of AI Overviews in search results, particularly in education, entertainment, and e-commerce sectors, to ensure accuracy and reliability.

This move, which includes shrinking the physical space these overviews occupy, comes after backlash over incorrect AI-generated answers, like a misinterpreted joke suggesting glue could improve pizza sauce adhesion.

By Mudit Dube 12:09 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Google's AI Overviews, which utilize Gemini AI models to summarize search results, have been appearing less frequently, according to a recent analysis by SEO platform BrightEdge. The data reveals that by the end of June, AI Overviews appeared in less than 7% of Google search queries compared to 11% at the beginning of the month. This downward trend has been consistent since April, predating even the official announcement at Google I/O.

Targeted reduction

Steep decline in AI Overviews for specific search areas

The decrease in AI Overviews was particularly noticeable in certain areas. Education-related searches saw a drop from 26% to 13%, while entertainment-related queries fell from 14% to almost nothing. E-commerce related AI summaries also experienced a significant reduction, going from 26% to just 9%. This trend suggests that Google is aiming for AI Overviews to appear only when there is less likelihood of problematic answers.

Space reduction

Google balances AI content with traditional search results

The physical space that AI Overviews occupy at the top of search results has also reduced by an average of 13%. This reduction signifies Google's attempt to balance the prominence of AI-generated content with traditional search results. The move is possibly due to concerns about inaccuracies in AI-generated content, as it aims to ensure a more reliable user experience.

AI missteps

Decrease in AI Overviews could be attributed to backlash

The decrease in AI Overviews could be attributed to several factors, including backlash over incorrect and potentially dangerous AI-generated answers. One such incident involved the AI suggesting that glue could improve pizza sauce adhesion, a recommendation based on a misinterpreted joke. In response to these issues, Google CEO Sundar Pichai described the pizza sauce incident as a "regrettable error" and pledged to rectify such problems.