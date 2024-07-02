In brief Simplifying... In brief The EU is investigating big tech AI deals, including Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI and Google's arrangement with Samsung.

The probe aims to understand if these partnerships block smaller AI firms and to examine the impact of pre-installing Google's AI tech on Samsung devices.

The EU's competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, is leading the inquiry, seeking third-party views to ensure fair competition in the AI sector.

EU fears exclusivity clauses in these deals could potentially hinder competition

Why EU is probing Microsoft-OpenAI and Google-Samsung AI deals

By Mudit Dube 11:27 am Jul 02, 2024

What's the story The European Union (EU) antitrust regulators have reportedly begun investigating artificial intelligence (AI) partnerships between tech giants for potential violations. The partnerships under scrutiny include Microsoft's collaboration with OpenAI and Google's agreement with Samsung. The primary concern revolves around exclusivity clauses in these agreements that could potentially hinder competition in the rapidly growing AI sector.

Additional insights

EU seeks third-party views on AI partnerships

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager has announced that regulators will seek third-party views on these investigations. In March, Vestager sent questionnaires to Microsoft, Google, Meta's Facebook, and ByteDance's TikTok regarding their AI partnerships. "We have reviewed the replies, and are now sending a follow-up request for information on the agreement between Microsoft and OpenAI," she stated at a conference.

Competition concerns

Vestager expresses concern over Big Tech's AI practices

Vestager has voiced concerns about big tech companies potentially blocking smaller AI firms from reaching users and businesses. She clarified that Microsoft-OpenAI partnership would not be subject to EU merger rules due to the absence of control. However, she is investigating "acqui-hires," where a company acquires another primarily for its talent, such as Microsoft's $650-million purchase of AI startup Inflection in March.

Partnership probed

Google's arrangement with Samsung also under scrutiny

In addition to Microsoft and OpenAI, Vestager mentioned that the EU is also seeking information about Google's arrangement with Samsung. The focus is on understanding the effects of pre-installing Google's small model Gemini Nano on certain Samsung devices. This comes after Google reached a multi-year deal earlier this year to embed its generative artificial intelligence technology in Samsung's Galaxy S24 series smartphones.