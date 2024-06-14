In brief Simplifying... In brief Google is extending the warranty for Pixel 8 phones that have specific display issues, although this doesn't include the Pixel 8 Pro.

The eligibility for this extended warranty will be determined by Google or an authorized repair center.

Despite this, Google's standard hardware warranty remains one year, but they've committed to seven years of software updates for all Pixel 8 phones, including the budget-friendly Pixel 8a.

The extended repair program is only applicable to regular Pixel 8

Google extends warranty for Pixel 8 phones with display issues

By Akash Pandey 12:54 pm Jun 14, 202412:54 pm

What's the story Google has announced an extension to its repair program for Pixel 8 phones, specifically addressing vertical lines and flickering displays. The company revealed this update on its Pixel Help Community portal. The policy allows Pixel 8 owners who have these issues fixed under warranty for up to three years after purchasing if their phone "exhibits a vertical line running from the bottom of the display to the top or a display flicker."

Verification

Eligibility and verification process for extended warranty

Not all Pixel 8 models experiencing these issues will qualify for the extended warranty. The eligibility will be determined by Google or an authorized repair center based on the phone's serial number. It's important to note that this repair extension does not apply to the Pixel 8 Pro, despite user claims that it can also exhibit vertical lines.

Past problems

History of issues with Google's Pixel phones

Google's Pixel phones have a history of users experiencing bugs, glitches, and other oddities. This includes issues dating back to some of the earliest Pixel generations and their Nexus predecessors. Shortly after the launch of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in late 2023, owners reported ripple-like physical defects appearing in their displays. The company has been working to address these issues.

Warranty details

Google's standard hardware warranty and software updates

Despite the extended warranty for specific display issues, Google's standard hardware warranty still only lasts one year without such an extension. However, the company now promises seven years of software OS and security updates on all Pixel 8 phones, including the more affordable Pixel 8a. This move seems part of Google's commitment to providing long-term support for its devices, even as it addresses hardware issues through extended warranties.