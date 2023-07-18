Technology

Google Pixel 8 v/s Pixel 8 Pro: What's different

Written by Akash Pandey July 18, 2023 | 12:32 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will support Wi-Fi 7

Google's next iteration of the Pixel lineup will debut in October. It will include the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. While the launch is still three months away, leaks have revealed almost every possible detail of the upcoming devices. Here's how the Pixel 8 will differ from the Pixel 8 Pro in terms of specifications, design, and features.

The Pro will settle for a flat display this time

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will include a center-aligned punch-hole, more rounded corners, an aluminum frame, an IP68 rating, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Both handsets will feature a flat screen. The Pixel 8 Pro will have a redesigned camera bar which will also house a temperature sensor. The standard Pixel 8 will be more or less similar to its predecessor.

The devices will boast a 120Hz OLED panel

The Pixel 8 will feature a 6.17-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel, with 417ppi pixel density. In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1344x2992 pixels) LTPO OLED display with 490ppi pixel density. Both displays will operate at speeds of up to 120Hz. There will be some pre-defined refresh rates as well. The Pro model will be brighter (1,600-nits v/s 1,400-nits).

The handsets will feature a 50MP (OIS) main camera

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will pack a 50MP (OIS) ISOCELL GN2 main sensor. Pixel 8 will use a 12MP IMX386 lens for ultra-wide shots, while Pixel 8 Pro will settle for 64MP IMX787. The Pro variant will also have a 48MP (OIS) Samsung GM5 periscope camera, with 5x optical zoom. Up front, the handsets will feature a 10.8MP Samsung 3J1 camera.

A Tensor G3 SoC will be at the helm

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will house Tensor G3 SoC, paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM, respectively. The 128GB/265GB storage configurations will remain common. The devices will boot Android 14. The 8 Pro will pack a bigger battery (4,950mAh v/s 4,485mAh) with faster wired (27W v/s 24W) and wireless (23W v/s 20W) charging than Pixel 8. Also, they'll support 12W Qi-based charging.

Price and availability

Pixel 8 is tipped to cost $649 (around Rs. 53,600) for its 8GB/128GB variant. Its upper-end 8GB/256GB model will be introduced at $699 (roughly Rs. 57,700). The Pixel 8 Pro might be released at a marginally higher price than its predecessor (launched at $899).