What is Google Magic Compose and how to use it

May 27, 2023

Google has rolled out Magic Compose, a new AI-powered feature that helps you write text messages. You can enable it to reply to text-based messages using "stylized, suggested responses with the context of your messages." Magic Compose can also reformat your text in seven different styles. It is available to Messages beta program members in the US.

Why does this story matter?

Google showcased the power of Magic Compose at its I/O event earlier this month.

The tech giant has now made the feature available to enhance your text-based conversations and compose better messages.

With Magic Compose, Google brings the magic of Bard to its Messages app. While the feature is currently live in the US, it is expected to be released in other regions soon.

Premium Google One users have priority access to Magic Compose

Google is providing priority access to several AI-powered features to premium Google One subscribers. Similar to Search Labs, Magic Compose is currently available on a priority basis to premium Google One subscribers in the US, who are also enrolled in the Messages beta program.

How to get AI-generated responses

If you have access to Magic Compose, a chat bubble will appear next to the compose section within Messages. Click on it to choose a suggested response or frame your own text. Now, tap on the pencil icon to get it rewritten using a different preset style. Magic Compose currently supports seven styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short.

Some texts will be sent to Google's servers

Magic Compose is an exciting tool for people who love texting. However, it does have one significant drawback. It sends up to 20 of your most recent messages to Google's servers to produce the responses, ultimately breaking end-to-end encryption available for RCS chats. Hence, it is totally up to users to decide whether they want E2EE or the power of AI.

Messages will be used to help AI craft appropriate responses

While Google's servers will receive your message when using Magic Compose with E2EE, the company highlights that it won't be able to read them. The messages (including emojis/reactions and URLs) will be sent to servers only to aid the AI in creating the best responses. Messages containing attachments, voice messages, and images won't be shared. However, captions/voice transcriptions may be forwarded, says Google.