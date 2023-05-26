Technology

How to join Google Search Labs program

Written by Akash Pandey May 26, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Google announced Search Labs at I/O 2023 (Photo credit: Google)

Google has opened up access to Search Labs, which allows users to enjoy the tech giant's early experiments for Search. The new generative AI-powered experience will help users comprehend a subject more quickly, discover fresh insights, and complete tasks even faster. Search can now carry out some heavy lifting for you rather than having to ask numerous questions and piece together that information yourself.

How to join the program?

If you have joined the waitlist (labs.google.com/search), you will receive an email regarding when you can begin testing "Labs experiments," such as SGE, Code Tips, and Add to Sheets. To opt-in as a new user, simply tap the Labs icon in the Google app (Android and iOS) or on Chrome desktop. To check your waitlist status, you can visit the Labs site.

Feature #1: Gain knowledge about a novel topic

With Search Labs program, which is currently live in the US, you can try some new generative AI features. If you want to pick between "Learning ukulele v/s guitar," Search can help you with AI-powered snapshots so you can get an understanding of factors to consider. Similarly, if you want to start your company, try searching for "Benefits of incorporating your business before freelancing."

Feature #2: Get solutions to specific questions

There are times when you have a very specific question in mind. With the help of the new generative AI-powered Search, you can quickly discover pointers for important information or view a variety of options. For example, search for "How can I renew my passport quickly?" if you're preparing for a trip abroad and want to make sure your paperwork is up to date.

Feature #3: Discover products and factors to consider when shopping

Say you want to decorate your rental with removable wallpaper, simply perform a search for "Peel and stick wallpaper." This will generate results related to factors, such as how simple it is to remove, and even display pricing, customer reviews, and purchase links. Further, click on the option "Ask a follow-up question," or select a suggested next step to enter into Bard-powered conversational mode.

Google will continue to improve its Search capabilities

Google will focus on improving and updating the generative AI capabilities for Search. The tech giant is also asking users to test out new features and give feedback to make the abilities even more natural and intuitive.