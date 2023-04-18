Technology

5 things to know about Google's first-ever foldable smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2023, 06:00 pm 2 min read

The Pixel Fold's open sale will commence on June 27 (Photo credit: Front Page Tech)

Google is expected to introduce the Pixel Fold at I/O 2023 on May 10. However, ahead of the official announcement, notable leaker Jon Prosser has revealed the device's pre-order and availability dates. The foldable smartphone will be up for bookings from Google Store immediately after its debut. However, it will be available starting June 27. Here's what to expect from the device.

A selfie camera on the top bezel is expected

The Pixel Fold will sport an inward-folding mechanism, a glass body, a metal frame, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. It will have a protruding rear camera bar, which, unlike Pixel 7 Pro, won't join the metal frame. The device will house two selfie cameras, one in the punch-hole cut-out on the cover screen, and the other on the thick top bezel on the inside.

The phone may offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

According to the previous leaks from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel Fold will boast a 7.58-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5:6 aspect ratio, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, the device may have a 5.78-inch AMOLED panel. German website WinFuture anticipates Carbon and Porcelain colorways for the foldable phone.

It is anticipated to have a 64MP main camera

As per Wojciechowski's leak, the Pixel Fold is reportedly going to feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 main shooter, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device may get 8MP and 10.8MP cameras on the inner and outer screens, respectively. However, Prosser's tip-off claims a 9.5MP camera on both main and cover displays.

A Tensor G2 SoC may power the device

The Pixel Fold will reportedly draw fuel from a Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. The Pixel Fold or "Felix" model has scored 1,047 and 3,257 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively on Geekbench. It has appeared with Android 13 OS on the benchmarking platform. The phone will house a speaker at the top and bottom.

What about its pricing and availability?

According to Prosser, Google will open the pre-booking window for Pixel Fold via the official store right after its launch on May 10. It will be up for pre-orders via partner carriers starting May 30. The open sale for the handset will begin on June 27 starting at $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1,47,600). In the global markets, it'll take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.