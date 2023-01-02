Technology

Samsung Galaxy F04's design, specifications, price revealed ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 02, 2023, 11:46 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy F04 will arrive in two colorways

Samsung has confirmed the launch date of its latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy F04, in India. The device is all set to debut on January 4 via Flipkart. It will come in Jade Purple and Opal Green colorways. The landing page has also confirmed the phone's design and key specifications, and that it will start at under Rs. 8,000.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung has recently unveiled several affordable smartphones in India which include the Galaxy A04 and A04e, and M04 models.

Now the brand is preparing for the launch of another entry-level phone, the Galaxy F04, which will be Samsung's first offering in India for the year 2023.

The device will be aimed at buyers looking for a smartphone with a large display and run-of-the-mill features.

The phone will offer a 60Hz LCD panel

The Galaxy F04 will sport a waterdrop notch design and a plastic body with round corners. On the rear, the device will flaunt dual cameras, along with an LED flash. It will arrive in Jade Purple and Opal Green color variants. The device is confirmed to get a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

It will get a 13MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Galaxy F04 will offer a 13MP (f/2.2) main shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will feature a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

3GB of internal memory is expected

The Galaxy F04 will house a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which may come paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It may also get 5GB of virtual RAM. The device will boot Android 12-based One UI. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery. On the connectivity end, it will include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Pricing and availability

Samsung's Galaxy F04 will carry a starting price tag of under Rs. 8,000. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The device may arrive in a sole 3GB/32GB configuration. Upon launch on January 4, it will rival the POCO C50.