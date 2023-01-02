Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 2: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 02, 2023, 10:06 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible only by Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena released Free Fire MAX with enhanced visuals back in September 2021. The game gained a lot of traction among Android users and quickly became popular. It has surpassed the 100 million download mark on Google's Play Store. As a gesture of appreciation, the developers distribute 12-digit redeemable codes, allowing players to redeem in-game items for free. These bonuses benefit players during combat.

Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with friends is exciting, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption scheme makes it more engaging.

The redeemable codes are helpful to players who don't want to spend money on in-game goodies.

These codes can be used to claim rewards and increase the size of the inventory. Bonuses include loot crates, diamonds, costume bundles, pets, skins, and more.

Codes can only be accessed via the rewards redemption page

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players need to follow a few guidelines. For instance, the codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website. Once generated, the 12-digit codes must be redeemed within a duration of 12 to 18 hours. Although users can claim multiple codes in one sitting, each code can only be redeemed by them once.

Check out the codes for January 2

Here are the codes for today i.e. January 2. Use them to earn free rewards. FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, FF10-617K-GUF9 B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-WFNP-P956, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-DAKX-4WHV MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF10-GCGX-RNHY, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5 Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-NJN5-YS3E

Steps to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Visit Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text field, tap "Confirm" and then "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect the associated reward from the game's mail section.