OPPO F21 Pro available at just Rs. 1,000. Here's how

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 01, 2023, 03:38 pm 2 min read

OPPO F21 Pro gets a 32MP selfie camera (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is starting 2023 in India with a bang. Its F21 Pro handset is being sold with mind-boggling discounts via Flipkart. To note, the device was launched here in April last year. It offers a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 64MP primary camera, Virtual RAM, and a battery with 33W fast charging support. If you want a smartphone with decent specifications, go for it.

OPPO F21 Pro costs Rs. 27,999. However, the device is now being sold on Flipkart for Rs. 20,999. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also applicable provided all conditions are met. This can lower the price of the device to just Rs. 999.

The OPPO F21 Pro has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module along with an LED flash. The device gets a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 600 nits of brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate. It tips the scales at just 175g.

The OPPO F21 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front, there is a 32MP lens for taking selfies and video calls.

The OPPO F21 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 680 chipset, linked with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also offers support for 5GB of Virtual RAM. The device runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 baked on top. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via a Type-C port. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are supported too.