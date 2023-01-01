Technology

TECNO POVA 5G becomes cheaper; retailing for just Rs. 15,300

TECNO POVA 5G has a 6,000mAh battery (Photo credit: TECNO Mobile)

TECNO POVA 5G is now retailing with huge benefits on Amazon. To recall, the company's first 5G handset was introduced in February 2022. The device offers a 120Hz LCD screen, an AI triple camera setup, a powerful processor, and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Now that 5G services are rolling out in India, you should buy this model.

Everything to know about the deal

In India, TECNO POVA 5G sports a price figure of Rs. 28,999 for its 8GB/128GB storage configuration. However, the handset is now retailing via Amazon for Rs. 15,299, meaning a discount of Rs. 13,700. No-cost EMI options, bank discounts, and exchange offers are also available.

The phone has a 6.9-inch LCD display

TECNO POVA 5G has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, narrow bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera module with three lenses. The handset flaunts a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Dimensions-wise, it weighs 219g and measures 9.07mm in thickness.

It packs a 50MP primary lens

The TECNO POVA 5G houses a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens, and an unspecified AI snapper. The phone features a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The device gets a 6,000mAh battery

TECNO POVA 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS 8. Under the hood, the handset houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. To ensure connectivity, the device offers GPS, a 3.5mm jack, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.