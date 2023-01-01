Technology

Samsung Galaxy F04 teased; to be launched this week

Jan 01, 2023

Samsung Galaxy F04 will get 8GB of RAM. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung will launch a new budget smartphone called Galaxy F04 in India, in the first week of this month. In the latest development, the brand has teased the upcoming handset on Flipkart. The teaser suggests that the device will get 8GB of RAM and shall be priced under Rs. 8,000. A 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery, are also likely.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy F04 will probably be Samsung's first launch in India this year. It will be retailed exclusively via Flipkart.

The device will offer a good display, decent battery backup, and powerful RAM with RAM Plus feature.

Once it goes on sale on our shores, it will rival budget offerings from brands such as Realme, Xiaomi, POCO, and TECNO.

The phone will have a 60Hz display

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and rounded edges. On the rear, there will be a dual camera setup and an LED flash. The handset will flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It will be up for grabs in two shades: Purple and Green.

It will get a 5MP selfie shooter

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will have a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper on the front.

It will run on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy F04 will be backed by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, linked with 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 12 and shall be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the device should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the smartphone should sport a price figure of around Rs. 7,499.