Prior to debut, specifications of the OnePlus 11R leaked

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 01, 2023, 12:01 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 11R will be a successor to the 10R. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

Chinese tech giant OnePlus will unveil its 11R smartphone sometime this month. In the latest development, Pricebaba in association with tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed key specifications of the upcoming device. As per the leaks, the handset will offer a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an OIS-enabled 50MP primary camera, and an underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, among others.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 11R will serve as a successor to the OnePlus 10R introduced in early 2022. The latter was exclusive to the Indian market, while the 11R will be sold worldwide.

The device is expected to offer a decent combination of good looks and powerful performance.

Once it goes on sale, it will rival models from brands like Samsung, OPPO, and Vivo.

The handset will have a screen with variable refresh rate

The OnePlus 11R should flaunt an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, rounded corners, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There will be a triple-camera module on the rear. The device will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a variable refresh rate of 60-120Hz, HDR10+, and support for a wide color gamut. Its dimensions will be disclosed at the time of debut.

It will get a 12MP ultra-wide snapper

On the rear, the OnePlus 11R will offer a triple camera module featuring an OIS-enabled 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and another 2MP camera. There will be a 16MP lens at the front for selfies and video calls.

It will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1

The OnePlus 11R will draw power from an underclocked Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and shall pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. Connectivity options on the device will include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 11R: Availability

OnePlus will reveal the availability and pricing details of the 11R smartphone at the time of its debut. The device will be first introduced in China, followed by its launch in India.