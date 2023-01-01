Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 1?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 01, 2023, 09:56 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game. Its creators offer redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. The codes unlock free access to a wide range of in-game collectibles including diamonds, costumes, protective gear, accessories, pets, skins, royale vouchers, and loot crates. These in-game goodies can also be purchased via real money.

Why does this story matter?

The former is immensely popular among Indian users due to the frequent updates, engaging gameplay, improved visuals, and a free rewards redemption scheme.

The in-game rewards allow players to properly fight on the battlefield and improve their rankings on the leaderboard.

Codes can be accessed only via Indian servers

Users have to follow a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The 12-digit alphanumeric redeemable codes can only be accessed through the official rewards redemption website and via Indian servers. Gamers can claim multiple codes but each code is valid just once. The codes are time sensitive and expire after 12 to 18 hours.

Check out the codes for January 1

Here are the codes for today i.e. January 1. Use them to get rewards like diamonds, skins, weapons, and more. SARG886AV5GR, FF11DAKX4WHV, MCPTFNXZF4TA, ZYPPXWRWIAHD. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10GCGXRNHY, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF11HHGCGK3B. W0JJAFV3TU5E, FF10617KGUF9, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF11WFNPP956. ZRJAPH294KV5, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF11NJN5YS3E.

What are the steps for code redemption?

Head to the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Apple ID, Huawei, Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK credentials. Copy a redeemable code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will give you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.