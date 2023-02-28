Technology

Realme GT3, with 144Hz AMOLED screen and 240W fast-charging, announced

Realme GT3, with 144Hz AMOLED screen and 240W fast-charging, announced

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 28, 2023, 09:50 pm 3 min read

The Realme GT3 recharges from 0-100% in just 9.5 minutes (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has announced its latest flagship phone, dubbed Realme GT3, at MWC 2023. The smartphone boasts a transparent RGB design, a 144Hz AMOLED screen, a flagship-level Qualcomm chip, and a 4,600mAh battery with 240W fast-charging support. The device is now official in the global markets. It will be available starting at $649 (nearly Rs. 53,600) for its base 8GB/128GB configuration.

Why does this story matter?

The Realme GT3 is a gaming-focused smartphone that stands out in the market for its high-refresh-rate screen, top-notch instantaneous touch response rate, and industry-leading fast-charging.

Additionally, its RGB-lit rear design, 4,500mm² 3D VC cooling, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and independent imaging chip, should offer gamers the best possible mobile gaming experience, one would expect in a phone.

Realme GT3 has a "Smart RGB Light" system

The Realme GT3 sports a top-centered punch-hole, a matte-glass body, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a full-width camera bump, featuring triple lenses and a "Pulse Interface," with a "Smart RGB Light" system, offering 25 colors, five speed modes, and two rhythm types. The phone is 8.9mm thick, and weighs 199g. It gets Booster Black and Pulse White colorways.

The phone gets 1,400-nits of maximum brightness

The Realme GT3 boasts a 6.74-inch QHD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED screen, with a 40-144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, and 93.69% screen-to-body ratio. The 1,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut should cater to the needs of gamers. The phone comes with 1,400-nits of peak brightness, which should be sufficient for usage under direct sunlight.

It has a 50MP primary camera

The Realme GT3 is offered with a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) IMX890 sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 112-degree IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/3.3) GC02M microscope lens, along with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.45) Samsung S5K3P9 camera.

The handset comes with a dedicated chip for graphics optimization

The Realme GT3 is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device boots Realme UI 4.0 baked on top of Android 13. It comes with a 4,600mAh that supports 240W fast-charging. It can be fully fueled in 9.5 mins. The phone houses an independent 'Display Chip Plus' for gaming/imaging.

Audio is handled by Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers

On the connectivity end, the Realme GT3 offers 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, Infrared Remote Control, and a Type-C port. The device gets an X-axis linear motor for crisp haptics. It packs Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers for a rich audio experience.

Realme GT3: Price and availability

The Realme GT3 comes in Booster Black and Pulse White color variants. In the global markets, the phone will be offered in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB variants. It starts at $649 (around Rs. 53,600) for its base 8GB/128GB variant. The availability details of the phone will be announced later. It is expected to go on sale by June this year.