Redmi Note 12 series debuts in India: Check pricing, specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 05, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

The handsets sport a 120Hz AMOLED display (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched the 12 series of 5G-enabled smartphones in India. The range includes the Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The handsets come with impressive hardware, with the Pro+ model setting new benchmarks for the mid-range segment. They will go on sale from January 11 via the official e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other partner channels.



The Redmi 12 series was launched in China in October 2022 and has finally made its way to India.

The Note 12 is the most affordable offering of the trio but packs a good punch.

The Pro+ justifies its moniker thanks to several top-notch features, including an X-axis vibration motor for gaming and a vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation.

The handsets feature 120Hz AMOLED displays

The Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. The former has curved edges while the Pro models have flat rails. All three handsets feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and an IP53 dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ boasts a 200MP main shooter

The Note 12 and Note 12 Pro flaunt a 48MP and a 50MP (OIS) primary camera, respectively, while Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with a Samsung-sourced 200MP HPX main sensor with OIS. The trio also gets an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, Note 12 has a 13MP snapper while the Pro and Pro+ models sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

The handsets run on Android 12

The Note 12 is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, while the Pro models are fueled by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handsets boot Android 12-based MIUI 13. The 12 and 12 Pro have 5,000mAh batteries with 33W and 67W fast-charging support, respectively, while Pro+ gets a 4,980mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

Redmi Note 12 series: Pricing and availability

The Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ start at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 29,999 for their base 4GB/128GB, 8GB RAM/128GB, and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively. Each one is offered in three color choices. The devices will be up for grabs from January 11 at 12 pm onward via the official store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner retail outlets.