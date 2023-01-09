Technology

TECNO PHANTOM X2 goes on sale: Should you buy?

TECNO PHANTOM X2 goes on sale: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 09, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

The PHANTOM X2 has a curved AMOLED screen

TECNO's newly launched PHANTOM X2 is now up for grabs in India. It is priced at Rs. 39,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration, which can be purchased via Amazon. The handset boasts a handful of modern-day features, a flagship MediaTek chipset, and the latest connectivity standards. Here, we go through the pros and cons of the phone to tell you if it's worth buying.

Here's everything to know about the device

The PHANTOM X2 flaunts a curved screen, an aluminum frame, and an optical under-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it is fitted with a squircle camera bump with a 'PHANTOM' branding. The handset has a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It comes in Stardust Gray and Moonlight Silver colorways.

A 32MP selfie camera is available

The PHANTOM X2 is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, headlined by a 64MP (f/1.7, OIS) RGBW(G+P) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery

The PHANTOM X2 houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which comes paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also offers 5GB of memory expansion, virtually. The handset boots Android 12-based HIOS 12. It draws fuel from a 5,160mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port.

It is priced at Rs. 39,999

The PHANTOM X2 is offered in a single 8GB/256GB configuration, which bears a price tag of Rs. 39,999 in India. The device is now available for purchase via Amazon in Stardust Gray and Moonlight Silver trims.

Should you buy TECNO's PHANTOM X2?

The PHANTOM X2 is a solid offering with a high-resolution display, a capable primary camera, a flagship 5G chipset, and a long-lasting battery. But we don't recommend buying it. The device lacks faster charging, the latest Android 13﻿ OS version, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage technology. Also, it is not meant for users with higher RAM and storage expectations.