TECNO PHANTOM X2 launched at Rs. 40,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 02, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

The PHANTOM X2 shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps via rear setup (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has introduced the PHANTOM X2 as its upper mid-range smartphone in India. It boasts a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen, a 64MP main camera, 5GB of virtual RAM, Dimensity 9000 SoC, and a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. The handset is now up for pre-orders via Amazon. It bears a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration.

Why does this story matter?

TECNO entered India's mid-range market with PHANTOM X, which is now succeeded by the PHANTOM X2.

Despite being a feature-rich mid-range phone, the former didn't do well in the country, probably because of an entry-level chipset and 4G connectivity.

Fortunately, the PHANTOM X2 gets a capable processor, the latest connectivity standards, and new-age features. But at Rs. 40,000, it takes on established rivals.

The device gets a 120Hz curved AMOLED panel

The PHANTOM X2 sports a curved screen, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a squircle bump with triple cameras and an LED flash. The phone packs a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It comes in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Gray.

It offers a 64MP primary rear camera with OIS

In the rear camera department, the PHANTOM X2 includes a 64MP (f/1.7, OIS) main snapper, 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

The phone packs a 5,160mAh battery

The PHANTOM X2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also offers 5GB of virtual RAM. The device boots Android 12-based HIOS 12. Under the hood, it houses a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it gets 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port.

TECNO PHANTOM X2: Pricing and availability

The PHANTOM X2 is currently available for pre-booking in India via Amazon. The device is priced at Rs. 39,999 for its lone 8GB/256GB configuration. Its open sales will begin on January 9.