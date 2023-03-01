Technology

Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts in India: 5 reasons to buy

Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts in India: 5 reasons to buy

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 01, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

The early access sale for the Xiaomi 13 Pro starts on March 6

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. The phone is priced at Rs. 79,999 for its sole 12GB/256GB configuration, and its open sale will begin on March 10. The device sits in the same ballpark as Samsung's Galaxy S23, but it has more to offer. Here are five reasons why you should consider this flagship.

The device is priced competitively

The Xiaomi 13 Pro bears a highly competitive price tag, and with discounts, it becomes even more alluring. As stated previously, the phone costs Rs. 79,999, but Xiaomi will offer Rs. 10,000 instant discount on transactions via ICICI Bank cards (Rs. 8,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders). Additionally, up to Rs. 12,000 off will be given in exchange for an old Xiaomi/Redmi phone.

It has a high-resolution AMOLED screen

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a top-centered punch-hole, curved edges, an aluminum frame, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone boasts a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) 10-bit LTPO E6 AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1,900-nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and nearly 522ppi pixel density. It gets IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It offers a 1.0-inch primary camera sensor, LEICA imagery

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a top-notch LEICA-engineered triple rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, accompanied by a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP (f/2.0, OIS) telephoto camera with 3.2x optical zoom. The phone features a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. It shoots 8K videos at 24fps via the rear setup.

The device gets Qualcomm's flagship chip, latest memory/storage standards

Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In India, it's offered with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone boots Android 13-based MIUI 14. It packs a 4,820mAh battery, supporting 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

It is undoubtedly better than Galaxy S23

Looking at the price tag and specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the device clearly has a competitive edge over the Samsung Galaxy S23, which starts at the same Rs. 79,000 price tag. The Xiaomi offering gets a higher resolution display with Dolby Vision, better front and rear cameras, more RAM and storage (with the latest formats), and a bigger battery with faster charging.

Should you buy the Xiaomi 13 Pro?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of the hottest phones to consider if you are looking for a flagship offering in India. Xiaomi's heavy discount and exchange offer reduces the Xiaomi 13 Pro's price to just Rs. 57,999, which makes it a solid buy if you compare the offering with other models in the sub-Rs. 60,000 range, such as iQOO 11 and OnePlus 11.