Technology

Realme 10 v/s Redmi Note 12: Which one is better?

Realme 10 v/s Redmi Note 12: Which one is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 11, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

The Realme 10 and Redmi Note 12 boot Android 12

India's entry-level smartphone segment is flooded with a range of offerings from brands such as Realme and Redmi, who are fiercely competing to grab the maximum portion of market share. Realme has now announced the Realme 10 in the country to take on the recently launched Redmi Note 12. Let's compare the two and find out which one is better.

Realme 10 gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Realme 10 offers a left-aligned punch-hole, whereas the Redmi Note 12 sports a top-centered punch-hole. Both have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 10 comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It gets Clash White and Rush Black trims. Meanwhile, Note 12 offers Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP53-rated water resistance. It comes in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colors.

Redmi Note 12 boasts a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel

The Realme 10 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. The Redmi Note 12 sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Realme 10 gets a 50MP main camera

The Realme 10 packs dual rear cameras consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The Redmi Note 12 offers a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the handsets feature 16MP (f/2.45) and 13MP (f/2.45) front-facing cameras, respectively.

The devices house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging

The Realme 10 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It comes in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. It boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The Redmi Note 12 houses Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. It is offered in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants. It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13. Under the hood, both handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Realme 10, Redmi Note 12: Price and availability

Realme 10 is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB models, respectively. It will be up for grabs starting January 15 via Flipkart and the brand's e-store. Redmi Note 12 costs Rs. 17,999 for its 4GB/128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for its 8GB/128GB trim. It will be available from tomorrow i.e. January 11, via Amazon and its official store.

Which one should you buy?

The Realme 10 is a more affordable offering than the Redmi Note 12. However, being a 4G-only phone, it won't let you enjoy the latest 5G technology. On the other hand, Redmi Note 12 is a full-fledged 5G-capable device, but it comes with a higher price tag. If you are low on budget and 5G doesn't bother you much, go for the Realme 10.