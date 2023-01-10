Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro gets massive discount on Amazon: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 10, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 12 Pro features X-axis linear vibration motor

Are you looking for a performance-focused phone with a stand-out display and cameras? If so, you shouldn't pass up this opportunity. Check out the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is available with a sizable discount via Amazon. It's a premium offering with all characteristics of a true flagship. The device boasts a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel, 50MP triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging, and more.

Everything to know about the deal

Xiaomi 12 Pro carries an MRP of Rs. 79,999 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. However, the device is now available at Rs. 55,999 via Amazon, meaning a discount of Rs. 24,000. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount on select bank cards and up to Rs. 29,000 off via the exchange program. Collectively, these benefits will make the device even cheaper.

Let's look at the highlights of the device

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear panel, it sports a matte finish and is fitted with a rectangular camera bump. The handset boasts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,500-nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Xiaomi 12 Pro flaunts 50MP triple rear cameras

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.9) primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.

The handset comes with wireless charging support

The Xiaomi 12 Pro rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It draws juice from a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.