Technology

Major outage: Gmail is down for thousands worldwide

Major outage: Gmail is down for thousands worldwide

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 27, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Over 10,000 users in US have been affected

Having trouble accessing Gmail? Well, you are not alone. Google's email provider is down for thousands of users across the globe and the US tech giant has confirmed the issue. According to the outage tracking website DownDetector.com, the problems started around 8 am ET (6.30 pm IST) in several parts of the world, including the US. Google is yet to reveal the reason.

Outages cross the 10K mark in US

Around 6.30 pm, there was a huge spike in Gmail reports from the US and UK, claiming that the service was down. The reports have now surpassed the 10,000 mark in the US. The fears were later proved true when the dreaded red X appeared on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard. Is it due to a server issue or cyber attack? We don't know.

This is what DownDetector had to say

User reports indicate Gmail is having problems since 8:12 AM EST. https://t.co/EsWw2oLYjH RT if you're also having problems #Gmaildown — Downdetector (@downdetector) February 27, 2023

Multiple Google products were affected in the UK

In the UK, other Google products besides Gmail were also affected. Users complained of difficulty in opening applications such as Google Nest, Google Drive, and in some cases, even the Google homepage.

What about India?

Similar to other countries, India also seemed to face a blackout of the Gmail service. However, it seemed to be temporary, and the outage reports are falling sharply. Unlike the UK, the blackout was limited solely to Gmail and the services were back up not too long after the outage. We have to see whether Google India gives any response.

Gmail experienced a huge outage in December

In December 2022, Gmail went down for millions worldwide due to a technical glitch, affecting the users of both mobile and desktop versions. At that time, several nations, including India, Australia, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom, among others, complained of an outage. The users then had to face problems like the application becoming unresponsive and undelivered emails.