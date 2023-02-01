Technology

Meta will discontinue its to-do list app 'Move' in March

Meta will discontinue its to-do list app 'Move' in March

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 01, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Move was launched in March 2022 (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta has decided to take down its social to-do list app 'Move' in March. In a recently published iOS update, Move informed the users that the app would be discontinued and will not be available after March 2, 2023. New user sign-ups have also been disabled on the app. Nevertheless, current members can download their data prior to its shutdown.

Why does this story matter?

Meta has already shuttered a number of social experiments in the past. Its in-house R&D group, the NPE Team, has been critically affected by the massive layoff which occurred in November 2022.

Now, the company seems to be on an axing spree, ready to take down yet another project from the NPE Team, after announcing its plan to discontinue the creator community-aimed app, Super.

Move is less than a year old

Move is a social to-do list app, which was launched in March 2022. The creator community-focused application allows users to accrue points for completing tasks on personal as well as group to-do lists. These points can then be used to get accessories like hats, sunglasses, clothing, and more, which in turn help users to customize their alpaca avatar.

It encourages group participation

Move is an app with a lighthearted tone, and it makes to-do lists highly engaging. Its goal is to promote group participation by allowing users to know which members have been the most productive, based on the accessories they have collected for their alpaca avatar.

The app has now restricted new sign-ups

Move has already informed its users about the shutdown of the service via an iOS app update, published recently. The app will be discontinued and no longer be accessible after March 2, 2023. Also, it has disabled the sign-ups for new users. The existing members are now advised to log in to their accounts and download their data prior to the application's complete shutdown.

Meta is dealing with challenges on various levels

Meta is facing several challenges. It recently closed the Connectivity division, which has affected its social media business. Apple's updated privacy policy is making it difficult for Meta to generate ad revenue. Its stocks have fallen by over 70%. The significant investment in Metaverse is another factor. All these concerns and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions are forcing Meta to close lesser important apps and services.